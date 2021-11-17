Japan to Allow Mix-and-Match COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will allow a mix-and-match approach to novel coronavirus vaccines for third shots, Noriko Horiuchi, minister in charge of the vaccine rollout, said Wednesday.

Japan will allow the simultaneous use of COVID-19 vaccines developed by U.S. drug giant Pfizer Inc. and U.S. biotechnology startup Moderna Inc. at a single vaccination venue, instead of its previous policy of limiting coronavirus vaccines to one brand at a single venue in principle, she said.

The government will also approve cross-vaccination with a different vaccine from the one used in the first two doses.

After the Moderna vaccine becomes available for booster shots in Japan in February at the earliest, people can choose which one they want to receive for their third shots at venues using both types of the vaccines.

For the first two doses, the Pfizer is offered at mass vaccination venues run by municipalities and individual hospitals, while the Moderna vaccine is used for inoculation at workplaces, large venues managed by the Self-Defense Forces and mass vaccination sites run by prefectures.

