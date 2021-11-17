Japan May Start Vaccinations for Kids Aged 5-11 in Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry may start the COVID-19 vaccination program for children aged 5-11 around February next year at the earliest, according to ministry officials.

The ministry has asked local governments to promote related preparations.

On Nov. 10, U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. filed with the ministry an application to lower the country's minimum target age for its COVID-19 vaccine to 11 or under.

The ministry's pharmaceutical approval has yet to be given, but if approved inoculations for children aged 5-11 may start around February next year, the officials said.

Discussions are ongoing at a ministry panel on COVID-19 vaccinations for younger children.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]