Sales of This Year's Beaujolais Nouveau Wine Start in Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--This year's Beaujolais Nouveau wine, produced in the Beaujolais area in eastern France's Bourgogne region, went on sale in Japan on Thursday.

The amount of Beaujolais Nouveau wine imported to Japan is expected to dwindle even further, after a drastic fall last year, with people refraining to eat out due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Although there is less excitement surrounding this year's start of sales, major Japanese brewing companies will beef up sales for such wine products for households, looking to demand from consumers staying at home.

Suntory Wine International Ltd. will focus on 375-mililiter bottles for people wanting to compare different wines in a small group.

The company also held a countdown event online, with around 10 wine enthusiasts raising their glasses to the screen.

