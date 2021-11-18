Impact of Fukushima Water Release Seen "Minimal": TEPCO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> has said that treated radioactive water planned to be released from its crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the sea would have "minimal" impacts on the environment and human health.

The assessment was announced Wednesday. TEPCO simulated the impacts by employing a method adopted by organizations including the International Atomic Energy Agency, on the assumption that the treated water, which still contains tritium, a radioactive material, is released from the seabed about 1 kilometer from the plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, through a tunnel after being diluted by seawater at least 100 times.

The company said that it will review the assessment if needed after soliciting opinions from IAEA experts and members of the public. The Fukushima No. 1 power station was heavily damaged in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

After the water is released into the ocean, the amount of radiation exposure for a fisher going out to sea for 120 days a year would be limited at one-2,000th to one-500th of 1 millisievert even when the dosage is measured under strict conditions, TEPCO said. An annual dose of 1 millisievert is considered to be an acceptable limit for a person.

TEPCO also studied how the treated water will spread in the ocean, finding that annual tritium levels would be higher in areas 2 to 3 kilometers from the plant but would be normal in other areas.

