PM Kishida Mulling Moving into Official Residence

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering moving into the official residence for the national leader, it has been learned.

The residence, in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward and neighboring the prime minister's office, was unpopular among past leaders. It was unoccupied during the administrations of Kishida's two immediate predecessors--Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga.

Kishida, who took office early last month, and his wife, Yuko, currently live in the dormitory for members of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, or parliament. The dormitory is several minutes from the prime minister's office by car.

He recently toured the official residence, which was created by renovating the former office for the prime minister in 2005. Kishida is believed to have told people close to him that he feels he may have to live in the official residence in light of crisis management and for security reasons, while some have expressed concerns that moving into the residence may make Kishida feel like he is trapped in his workplace.

During his second stint as prime minister from December 2012, Abe commuted to work from his private residence in Tokyo some 15 minutes away by car. Suga lived in the Lower House members' dormitory while he was in office as prime minister for a little more than a year until early October 2021.

