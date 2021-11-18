JATA Chair's Firm May Have Taken 177 M. Yen Improperly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--A travel agency headed by the Japan Association of Travel Agents' chairman is estimated to have received 177.5 million yen in employment adjustment subsidies inappropriately, a third-party investigative panel said Thursday.

But "it is unclear at the moment" whether Tokyo-based World Air-Sea Service Co., headed by JATA Chairman Jungo Kikuma, took the money fraudulently on purpose, the panel said in an interim report.

The employment adjustment subsidy program is intended for companies that put workers on leave instead of discharging them.

According to the report, World Air-Sea Service received a total of 450 million yen under the program between May 2020 and July this year as its mainstay overseas travel business was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the employees for whom the subsidies were granted are suspected of having worked at the office during the period, based on their commuter pass purchase records.

