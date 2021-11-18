U.N. Committee Condemns N. Korea’s Human Rights Violations

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--A U.N. General Assembly committee adopted a resolution by consensus on Wednesday condemning North Korea’s human rights violations, including its abductions of Japanese and other foreign nationals.

The Third Committee adopted such a resolution for the 17th consecutive year. This year’s resolution, submitted by the European Union and sponsored by Japan and other nations, described Pyongyang’s international abductions as “a serious violation of human rights.”

The full General Assembly is expected to adopt the resolution later this year.

The resolution stressed “the urgency and importance of...the immediate return of all abductees, as they and their family members age.”

It expressed “grave concern at the long years of severe suffering experienced by abductees and their families, and the lack of any concrete or positive action by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” using the official name of North Korea.

