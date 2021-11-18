Japan Avoids Comment on Release of Strategic Oil Reserves

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's top spokesman, at a press conference on Thursday, avoided making a comment on a media report that the United States has requested Japan and others countries to consider tapping their strategic oil reserves in response to a recent surge in crude oil prices.

"Japan and the United States routinely have talks on various issues, and I decline to comment on each talk," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

"While continuing to call on oil-producing countries to increase output, we'll work for oil market stability by strengthening our cooperation with related international organizations," Matsuno stressed.

