Japan to Raise Pandemic-Linked Daily Entry Cap to 5,000 People

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan will raise the pandemic-linked cap on the daily number of entrants to the country from 3,500 to 5,000 on Nov. 26, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.

The move comes after the government relaxed the restrictions on the entry of foreign business people, students and technical trainees on Nov. 8.

"We'll continue to positively consider ways to ease the restrictions further, based on the infection and vaccination situations at home and abroad," the top government spokesman said at a press conference.

