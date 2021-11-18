Ex-Japanese Princess Mako's Husband Pays Settlement Money

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Princess Mako's husband, Kei Komuro, has paid settlement money of 4,093,000 yen to his mother's former fiance, the man's agent revealed on Thursday.

The money issue between the Komuro family and the man was first reported by a weekly magazine in December 2017, following the announcement of the then princess's informal engagement to the former schoolmate. Due to public controversy over the issue, the couple delayed their marriage until last month.

On Friday, two days before the couple left to begin a new life in New York, Komuro met with the man and reached an agreement to settle the issue.

Under the agreement, Komuro transferred the money to the man on Monday. The amount was the same as he and his mother had received from the man, according to the man's agent.

