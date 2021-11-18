Japan My Number Card Issuance Exceeds 50 Million

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The number of My Number social security and taxation identification cards issued in Japan has exceeded 50 million, it was learned Thursday.

The government hopes to further spread the My Number cards by including in its economic measures to be released Friday a new point program that will grant up to 20,000 yen worth of reward points per cardholder.

The number of My Number cards issued as of Tuesday stood at 50.03 million. The penetration rate was 39.5 pct.

The government aims to issue the cards to almost all residents by the end of fiscal 2022.

Under the new point program, cardholders will receive reward points worth 25 pct, or up to 5,000 yen per person, of their cashless payments.

