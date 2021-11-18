4-Way Race Likely for CDP Leadership Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The upcoming leadership election for the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is expected to be a four-way contest.

On Thursday, the day before candidacies are filed to kick off the official campaign period, Junya Ogawa, 50, former parliamentary vice minister for internal affairs and communications, announced his candidacy for the election.

Three other party lawmakers have declared their intention to run in the Nov. 30 election. They are CDP policy chief Kenta Izumi, 47, Seiji Osaka, 62, former special adviser to the prime minister, and Chinami Nishimura, 54, former state minister of health, labor and welfare.

At a news conference, Ogawa, 50, said, "I'll make the largest opposition party a bigger grand party that can take on the administration."

"I'm determined to make full efforts" toward the goal, he continued.

