Tokyo Governor Koike to Fully Return to Work Sun.

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who has been taking a rest due to extreme fatigue, will fully return to work from Sunday, the metropolitan government said Thursday.

Koike is set to appear at the metropolitan government office to participate in a meeting of the National Governors' Association online.

The metropolitan government said that Koike's doctor determined that she has recovered from extreme fatigue and can fulfill her duties from next week.

She was hospitalized for about a week in June during the busy period due to the fight against the novel coronavirus crisis and preparations for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in summer.

Although she resumed her duties in July, she was often seen coughing during press conferences.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]