Okinawa Governor Seeks 300-B.-Yen Promotion Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki asked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday to ensure that the central government continue to set aside around 300 billion yen in Okinawa promotion expenses in its fiscal 2022 draft budget.

The request was made at their first meeting since Kishida took office in October, held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

The two are believed to have exchanged opinions on the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in a congested area of Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, to the Henoko coastal district in Nago, also in the southernmost Japan prefecture.

In Okinawa, a mayor election in Nago and a gubernatorial election are scheduled to be held next year. Both will greatly influence the future of the base relocation.

The Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, the ruling camp in the national political scene, aim for the re-election of the incumbent Nago mayor, who is cooperative with the central government, while seeking to regain the control of the prefectural government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]