Japan, China Remain Apart on Senkakus, Human Rights Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, remained apart on Thursday over the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands and human rights issues.

In his first telephone talks with Wang since he took office earlier this month, Hayashi expressed "grave concerns" over repeated intrusions by Chinese government ships into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkakus in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan. China claims the uninhabited islands, which it calls Diaoyu.

Hayashi also expressed serious concerns about the situations in the East and South China seas and human rights issues regarding Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

In addition, he pointed to the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Wang expressed China's unchanged stance on these matters, according to the Japanese side.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]