Japan to Expand Scope of Permanent Residency of Foreign Workers

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is planning to effectively abolish the expiration date of residency status for highly skilled foreigners working in Japan as specified skilled workers under a residency program introduced in 2019, informed sources said Thursday.

If realized, Japan will expand the scope of foreign workers who are permitted to obtain permanent residency in a wide range of industries, such as agriculture, manufacturing and services.

The government aims to have the proposal approved by the cabinet by the end of the next fiscal year at the earliest, the sources said.

The current system only authorizes such foreign nationals to work in the long term in the construction and shipbuilding industries.

The government's plan will allow specified skilled workers in all 14 industry fields facing serious labor shortages that are covered by the residency program to work on a long-term basis in Japan, including the nursing care industry, which is operated under a separate long-term labor system, according to the sources.

