Nihon University Chairman Suspected of Concealing 100 M. Yen in Income

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Nihon University Chairman Hidetoshi Tanaka is suspected of having concealed about 100 million yen in income over last three years, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Japanese public prosecutors earlier this year found over 200 million yen in cash in Tanaka's house in Tokyo when they searched it as part of their investigation into a breach of trust case involving Tadao Inoguchi, a former member of the university's board, the sources said.

The Tokyo public prosecutors are investigating Tanaka's income in cooperation with tax officials, suspecting that he may have violated the income tax law, the sources said.

In the breach of trust case, Inoguchi, 64, and Masami Yabumoto, a 61-year-old former head of the Kinshukai medical group, have been charged with causing massive losses to the university through projects including the rebuilding of a hospital.

Inoguchi and Yabumoto have told the prosecutors that 80 million yen was provided to Tanaka's side by the end of last year as a reward over the hospital rebuilding and a gift to celebrate Tanaka's reappointment as chairman.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]