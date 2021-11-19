Japan Panel OKs Considering COVID-19 Emergency at Level 3 Alert

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel on Friday gave its go-ahead to the government's plan to consider issuing a novel coronavirus state of emergency when the infection situation is as serious as Level 3 under the country's new five-tier COVID-19 alert system.

This is included in a draft revision to the government's basic coronavirus policy, which was approved by the panel on the day.

The Level 3 alert, the second worst under the new system, suggests that treatment for ordinary patients need to be limited substantially in order to deal with COVID-19 patients.

The new alert system, designed to better reflect medical care availability, replaced the old four-tier system, which mainly focused on the number of new infection cases.

The government will consider a pre-emergency designation if the infection situation is at Level 3 or Level 2, the third worst on the new scale.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]