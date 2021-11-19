4 Lawmakers File Bids for CDP Leadership Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Four lawmakers filed their candidacies on Friday for the Nov. 30 leadership election of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The candidates are Seiji Osaka, 62, former special adviser to the prime minister, Junya Ogawa, 50, former parliamentary vice minister for internal affairs and communications, CDP policy chief Kenta Izumi, 47, and Chinami Nishimura, 54, former state minister of health, labor and welfare.

During the campaign period, which started the same day, the four are expected to debate ways to rebuild the party ahead of next summer's triennial election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, or the country's parliament, after it shed seats in the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber.

Incumbent CDP leader Yukio Edano resigned earlier this month following the party's defeat in the Lower House poll. The leadership election will be held at an extraordinary party convention.

With none of the candidates viewed as a shoo-in for the leadership position at the moment, they will each seek to expand support with the help of their respective intraparty groups.

