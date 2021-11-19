Ohtani Wins MLB's American League MVP Award Unanimously

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels won the American League's 2021 Most Valuable Player award unanimously, Major League Baseball said Thursday.

He collected all 30 first-place votes cast by reporters from the Baseball Writers' Association of America, becoming the second Japanese to receive the AL MVP award after Ichiro Suzuki, a former Seattle Mariners player, who won the award in 2001.

"I'm very happy," Ohtani told a conference call after the MVP announcement. "I was a little surprised to learn that I was picked unanimously."

He also said, "I'm grateful for the writers who voted for me, my teammates, the manager, the coaches, the fans, the trainers, the doctor who did my surgery and everyone who supported me." He underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in October 2018.

Ohtani, 27, shone as both a pitcher and a batter during his fourth season in the MLB. He hit 46 home runs, the third most in the league, marked a batting average of .257 and scored 100 runs batted in, 103 runs and 26 stolen bases. As a pitcher, he recorded nine wins and two losses.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]