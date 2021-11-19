Kishida Lauds MLB Star Ohtani's Winning of MVP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday lauded Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani's winning of the Most Valuable Player award of the American League.

"This is a formidable achievement, and I'm very proud of him," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office.

On the possibility of giving the People's Honor Award to Ohtani, a Japanese two-way player of the Los Angeles Angels, Kishida said, "I'm going to consider how we can extend our congratulations to him."

The selection of Ohtani for the AL MVP award was announced Thursday. As a batter, Ohtani hit 46 home runs and scored 100 runs batted in in the 2021 regular season. As a pitcher, he earned nine wins.

