Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking's ATMs Temporarily Unavailable

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--A system glitch occurred at Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. on Friday morning, making its ATMs and online banking services unavailable until the problem was resolved in about two hours.

Customers were temporarily unable to withdraw cash or check balances at all of the trust bank's 101 ATMs across Japan.

They could not use cash cards issued by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking at ATMs of other financial institutions or those installed at post offices and convenience stores, as well.

The Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. <8306> unit said in a statement that it deeply apologizes for causing much inconvenience to customers.

