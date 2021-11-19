Japan Univ. Students' Job-Securing Rate at 71.2 Pct in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Of job-seeking university students in Japan who are slated to graduate next March, 71.2 pct had secured informal job offers as of Oct. 1, a government survey showed Friday.

While the reading was up 1.4 percentage points from a year before, sectors hit hard by the novel coronavirus crisis are continuing to curb new hires, according to the survey by the labor and education ministries.

The job-securing rate had been on the rise in recent years amid labor shortages, with the October 2018 rate, for students who graduated in March 2019, reaching a record high of 77.0 pct.

But the rate as of October last year, for students who graduated in March this year, plummeted 7.0 points to 69.8 pct, the first reading below 70 pct in five years, because their job-hunting activities were seriously affected by the pandemic.

Of students majoring in humanities and social sciences, 70.8 pct secured informal job offers as of Oct. 1 this year, up 2.1 points. The rate for students with science majors was down 1.9 points at 72.6 pct. The job-securing rate stood at 71.7 pct for female students, and 70.7 pct for male students.

