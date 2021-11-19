Tokyo Confirms 16 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 16 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, down by six from a week earlier and below 30 for the eighth straight day.

The seven-day moving average of daily infection figures stood at 18.7, down 25.5 pct week on week.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards decreased by one from the previous day to nine.

Across Japan, new positive cases totaled 159. The country had no COVID-19 fatality for the first time since Nov. 7. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by 14 to 62.

New infection cases totaled 27 in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, 26 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and 17 in Hokkaido Prefecture, northernmost Japan.

