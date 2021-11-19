Assets Reported by Kishida's 1st Cabinet Average 94 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the 20 members of his first cabinet reported assets totaling 94.41 million yen on average as of Oct. 4, when the cabinet was inaugurated, the government said Friday.

The average of the assets, including those of family members in the same households, is down 12.11 million yen from that of the cabinet of Kishida's immediate predecessor, Yoshihide Suga.

Seiko Noda, minister in charge of measures on Japan's declining birthrate, led the group, at 285.53 million yen. Kishida came fourth at 208.68 million yen.

The prime minister reported a total of 175.95 million yen in real estate holdings, including his house in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward and a house in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, which includes his constituency for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament. He also had 10 million yen in time deposits.

In the assets reported by Noda, a house worth 158.78 million yen held by her husband in the U.S. state of Hawaii accounted for more than half of the total.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]