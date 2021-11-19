4 China Govt Ships Enter Japanese Waters around Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Friday.

It was the first intrusion into the Japanese waters by any Chinese government ship since Oct. 20 and the 31st this year.

The four Haijing ships entered Japanese waters west-southwest of Uotsurijima between around 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT) and 10:15 a.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

The Chinese ships left the Japanese waters south of Minamikojima between about 11:45 a.m. and noon.

The Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

