Japan to Mull Beijing Games Stance on Own Terms

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan will consider its stance on the Beijing Winter Olympics on its own terms, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday, after U.S. President Joe Biden suggested a possible diplomatic boycott of the February 2022 sporting event.

Some in the United States and Europe have called for not sending government officials to the Beijing Games, citing China's alleged human rights abuses in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region.

"Each country has its own position and way of thinking," Kishida told reporters. "Japan will consider things from its own perspective."

In Japan, conservative lawmakers are leading calls for caution on sending a government representative to the Beijing Games, due in part to repeated intrusions by Chinese government ships into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan. China claims the Japanese-administered islands, which it calls Diaoyu.

In a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Foreign Affairs Division on Tuesday, Masahisa Sato, director of the division, said, "Sending a high-level official to the opening ceremony (of the Beijing Games) is not an easy issue."

