Japan Revises COVID-19 Policy for Economic Resumption

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government drastically revised its coronavirus basic response policy Friday to bring back closer to normal social and economic activities that have been restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new policy, decided by the government's coronavirus response headquarters, restrictions on events and dining at bars and restaurants will remain eased even if a fresh coronavirus state of emergency is declared.

The government also adopted a new alert system on the infection situation, designed to better reflect medical care availability.

Before deciding the revised policy, the government obtained approval of the changes from an expert panel at a meeting Friday morning.

Under the policy, the government will create a system by the end of this month allowing hospitalization of up to around 37,000 COVID-19 patients, so that the country will be able to deal with a new coronavirus strain twice as contagious as existing ones.

