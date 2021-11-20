Chinese Navy Ship Entered Japanese Waters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Friday that a Chinese navy ship intruded into Japanese territorial waters this week after sailing in the contiguous zone south of the southwestern Japan island of Yakushima.

It was the fourth such incursion by a Chinese navy vessel, with the last one taking place in July 2017, according to the ministry.

The Japanese government communicated its concerns to China via a diplomatic channel.

Also on Friday, it was confirmed that bombers of the Chinese and Russian air forces have flown around Japan. The ministry has increased vigilance and is analyzing the purposes of the flights.

According to the ministry's Joint Staff, a P-1 patrol plane of the Maritime Self-Defense Force spotted the Chinese survey vessel in the contiguous zone south of the island in Kagoshima Prefecture at around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday (11:40 a.m. GMT). It was heading west toward Japanese territorial waters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]