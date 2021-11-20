Japan to Host Quad Meeting Next Year: U.S. Official

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan will host a meeting of the Quad framework, which also involves the United States, Australia and India, next year, Kurt Campbell, coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the U.S. National Security Council, said Friday.

"Japan has agreed to host the meeting in 2022, and we'll work with them on timing to make sure we follow through on what we've committed to, which is extraordinarily important, but also look at new initiatives as well," he said at an online event organized by a U.S. think tank. Campbell was believed to be discussing a Quad summit conference.

If the summit is held at an early date, it could be the opportunity for U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Japan for the first time since he took office in January this year, sources familiar with the situation said.

Biden hosted the first in-person Quad summit meeting in Washington in September, highlighting the unity of the four democracies that lay weight on a free and open international order as a counterweight against China's growing influence. The leaders of the Quad countries agreed to meet annually.

On the AUKUS security pact among the United States, Britain and Australia, which was announced in September, Campbell said that this is "an open architecture," adding, "We expect that other countries both in Asia and in Europe will participate with us perhaps not immediately, but over time."

