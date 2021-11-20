Shinkansen Train Exclusive for Vaccinated Passengers Operated

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West, on Saturday operated a Shinkansen bullet train exclusive for passengers vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and those who have COVID-19 negative test results.

The train on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line left Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, in the morning for Hakata Station in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka. The bullet train is for those participating in an overnight tour organized jointly by JR West and Nippon Travel Agency Co.

It is the first time that a chartered Shinkansen train that limits passengers to those fully vaccinated against the virus and with negative test results has been operated.

Some 200 passengers were required to submit a health check sheet. They disinfected their hands and measured their body temperatures before boarding the train. JR West and Nippon Travel set the cap on the number of passengers at 300 when they solicited participants, in order to prevent the train from being crowded. The tour cost 17,800 yen or more, including accommodation fees, per passenger.

It has not been decided if a similar chartered Shinkansen train will be operated in the future, according to the companies.

