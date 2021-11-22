Japanese "Mochi" Popular as Specialty in Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--"Mochi" rice cakes introduced by a Japanese military doctor stationed in Nakhon Nayok, central Thailand, in the closing days of World War II, are enjoying popularity as a local specialty.

The mochi there has been commercialized by Manop Sri-Aram, 62, a former civil servant, whose mother learned the recipe from the doctor of the now-defunct Japanese Imperial Army.

Manop said he is really "proud" that the mochi product has become one of the main local specialties and wants to continue to pass down the recipe to the next generation.

The product was released after Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, current King Maha Vajiralongkorn's sister, visited Nakhon Nayok in 2000 and asked its governor if there was an anecdote linked to the war there.

Manop struggled to find such a story after being instructed to conduct research. He later heard from his mother, however, that she learned how to make mochi from the Japanese doctor.

