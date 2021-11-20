Quake Occurring under Tokyo Jolts Kanto Eastern Japan Region

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--An earthquake that occurred under Tokyo's densely populated 23 wards jolted many areas in the Kanto eastern Japan region Saturday morning.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake, with an estimated magnitude of 4.6, struck around 8:57 a.m. (11:57 p.m. Friday GMT) at a depth of around 100 kilometers.

The temblor registered 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, the city of Koga in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of the Japanese capital, Tsurumi Ward in the city of Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and the city of Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

It measured 3 also in some areas outside Kanto, including the city of Otsuki in Yamanashi Prefecture and the city of Izu in Shizuoka Prefecture, adjacent to Yamanashi.

