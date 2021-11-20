Kishida Attends Ceremony for SDF Members Who Died on Duty

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended a memorial service Saturday for Self-Defense Forces personnel who have died on duty.

"We will follow your will without wasting your precious sacrifice," Kishida said at the ceremony, held at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. "I'm firmly determined to do all I can to protect people's lives and their peaceful livelihoods, and contribute to world peace and stability.

The ceremony brought together about 100 participants, also including bereaved relatives and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

The list of 18 SDF personnel who died in the year from September 2020 was placed into the cenotaph. Of the 18, whose deaths have been certified to be linked to their official duties, 12 were from the Ground SDF, three from the Maritime SDF, two from the Air SDF and one from the National Defense Medical College.

The total number of SDF members who have died on duty since the SDF's predecessor, the National Police Reserve, was launched in 1950 now stands at 2,019.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]