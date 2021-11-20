Japan Confirms 112 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan totaled 112 Saturday, standing below 200 for the third straight day.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled five. Severely ill coronavirus patients across the country stood at 62, unchanged from Friday.

Tokyo reported 16 new positive cases Saturday, down by eight from a week before. The daily count in the Japanese capital stood below 30 for the ninth straight day, the metropolitan government said.

The seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tokyo came to 17.6 as of Saturday, down 27.9 pct from a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms recognized under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards came to nine, unchanged from Friday.

