Kishida Holds 14th Round-Table Dialogue with Citizens

Newsfrom Japan

Matsuyama, Ehime Pref., Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a round-table dialogue with citizens in the western city of Matsuyama on Saturday, the 14th such event since he took office early last month.

He visited Matsuyama Higashi High School and saw students use tablet computers in class.

The prime minister, who claims to be good at listening to people, asked the students if the use of tables has changed their ways of studying and lives. One of the students replied, "It enables me to learn a lot more than before even in an hour."

Kishida later talked with female managers of "ryokan" Japanese-style inns at the Dogo Onsen hot spring resort in the Ehime Prefecture capital.

People in the local dining industry asked the prime minister to resume the government's Go To Eat program for supporting eateries as new cases of novel coronavirus infection have decreased dramatically.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]