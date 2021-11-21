Japan Governors Seek Clear Standards on Booster Shots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--The National Governors' Association at a videoconference Sunday called on the Japanese government to show clear standards on the third round of vaccination against the novel coronavirus, including on the interval between the second and third shots, and a mix-and-match approach.

"With the third round of vaccinations starting in December in the country, municipal officials in charge are concerned if the inoculations will go smoothly," Shinji Hirai, head of the association and governor of the western prefecture of Tottori, said at the start of the videoconference. "Various information is circulating (over the booster shots), leading confusion to be created. The situation is regrettable," he added.

The association called on the central government to fully inform people of its stance that the third shots of novel coronavirus vaccines should be given at least eight months after the second shots in principle.

The government plans to allow the booster shots to be given six months after the second shots in exceptional cases. The association asked the state to clarify specific conditions for allowing the shorter interval.

On mix-and-match vaccinations using the vaccines of Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., both U.S. companies, Mieko Yoshimura, governor of Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, noted that an overwhelming number of people received the Pfizer vaccine for their first and second shots. With many of them seen choosing the Pfizer vaccine for their third shots, there are concerns about a possible supply shortage for the vaccine, she said.

