CDP Contestants Seek to Unify Candidates in Upper House Poll

Sapporo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--All four contestants in the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's upcoming leadership poll stressed Sunday the need to unify opposition candidates in prefectural constituencies where only one seat each will be up for grabs in next summer's House of Councillors election.

They held out the views, regarding if the CDP should continue election cooperation with the Japanese Communist Party in the triennial poll for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The four candidates in the Nov. 30 CDP leadership election delivered street speeches and held a debate in Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, Sunday, kicking off local campaigning activities for the poll.

With the election seen to be a close contest, the four candidates are aiming to attract as many votes as possible from local assembly members of the CDP and rank-and-file party members and supporters.

The four candidates are Seiji Osaka, former special adviser to the prime minister, Junya Ogawa, former parliamentary vice minister for internal affairs and communications, CDP policy chief Kenta Izumi and Chinami Nishimura, former state minister of health, labor and welfare.

