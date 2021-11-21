Tokyo Gov. Koike Fully Back to Work

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike returned to work at the metropolitan government office Sunday, recovering from her extreme fatigue that forced the leader of the Japanese capital to be hospitalized twice.

She arrived at the Tokyo government office around 11:30 a.m. (2:30 a.m. GMT) to attend a videoconference of the National Governors' Association for discussions on novel coronavirus countermeasures. It was the first time in about a month for Koike to come to her workplace.

"I have caused tremendous concern. I'm in good shape now and will work normally from today," Koike told reporters who were waiting for her arrival.

At the videoconference, Koike said, among other things, that the central government needs to ensure stable supplies of COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the start of the third round of vaccination against the virus.

In talks with reporters after the virtual meeting, Koike reiterated that she is in good condition, adding that she was able to look at the metropolitan administration "from a big-picture perspective" while in rest. "I will continue working hard," Koike also said, brushing aside a media report that she may be considering resigning due to ill health.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]