Fukushima Village Preparing for Lifting of Evacuation Order

Katsurao, Fukushima Pref., Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--The village of Katsurao in Fukushima Prefecture is set to beef up preparations for the Japanese government's evacuation order related to the 2011 nuclear accident to be lifted in part of its areas.

From Nov. 30, the village will allow residents to come back and stay in a special reconstruction promotion area set up in the village, in preparation for their permanent return, the office of the village announced Sunday.

The village aims to realize the lifting of the evacuation order for the 95-hectare special area around spring 2022.

Katsurao and five other municipalities in the northeastern Japan prefecture have set up special reconstruction promotion areas. Katsurao will be the first among them to carry out preparatory stays by residents in the special area.

Fukushima is home to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station, which was heavily damaged in the March 2011 strong earthquake and tsunami.

