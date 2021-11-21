Japan Confirms 143 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--A total of 143 people across Japan tested positive for the novel coronavirus Sunday while no COVID-19 death was confirmed.

The number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition stood at 62 nationwide, unchanged from Saturday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 20 people with the novel coronavirus Sunday, with daily positive cases standing below 30 for the 10th straight day.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 infection cases in the Japanese capital came to 17.3 as of the day, down 29.7 pct from a week before. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms measured under Tokyo's criteria stood at nine, unchanged from Saturday.

Twenty-five new infection cases were found in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido. Kanagawa Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, and Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, each reported 18 new positive cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]