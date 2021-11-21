Crown Prince, Crown Princess Watch Wheelchair Marathon Online

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko watched online an annual international wheelchair marathon event held in the southwestern Japan city of Oita on Sunday.

The couple attended the closing ceremony for the 40th Oita International Wheelchair Marathon from the Akasaka Imperial estate in Tokyo's Minto Ward.

"I wish this competition will continue to shine more and more as an event symbolizing an inclusive society in which all people shine," the Crown Prince said at the ceremony.

After the race, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko talked with four runners online. "I think you did really well in the race," the Crown Prince told Tomoki Suzuki, who finished second in the men's race with a Japanese record.

The competition started in 1981 as the world's first international marathon event only for people in wheelchair. Japanese Imperial Family members, including Emperor Naruhito, and former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko, now holding the titles of Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita, often watched the event.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]