All CDP Leader Hopefuls Back Cooperation with JCP

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--All four candidates in the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's Nov. 30 leadership election said Monday that the main opposition party should continue its cooperation with the Japanese Communist Party toward next summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

During a debate hosted by the Japan National Press Club, the candidates also said the CDP-JCP cooperation has to be modified after it failed to achieve results in the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber.

Seiji Osaka, 62, former special adviser to the prime minister, said the two parties should hold fresh talks on the JCP's "limited non-cabinet cooperation" if the CDP rises to power.

Junya Ogawa, 50, former parliamentary vice minister for internal affairs and communications, suggested that the public did not understand what the limited cooperation means. "There are points we should review," he said.

Chinami Nishimura, 54, former state minister of health, labor and welfare, claimed that the JCP's non-cabinet cooperation was abruptly agreed between top party officials and that gaining understanding from other party members for such an agreement is difficult.

