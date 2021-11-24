Urgent Steps against Domestic Violence Sought after Apparent Murders

Newsfrom Japan

Miyazaki, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Experts are calling for the urgent implementation of measures against perpetrators of domestic violence and other steps after a suspected domestic abuse-related murder incident last month.

A 67-year-old man, his 91-year-old father and the 45-year-old husband of the 67-year-old man's eldest daughter were confirmed dead after being found bloody at a house in the town of Takachiho in Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Oct. 26.

The Miyazaki prefectural police are investigating the incident on suspicion that the 45-year-old man committed suicide after killing his father-in-law and his grandfather-in-law.

According to the police in Miyazaki and neighboring Kagoshima Prefecture, the eldest daughter had consulted them about domestic violence from her husband multiple times since February last year but had not filed a report of damage.

After repeatedly escaping from her home in Shibushi, Kagoshima, to Miyazaki, the daughter moved to a place in Miyazaki with her child in August this year and had lived there since then.

