Japan Records 1,009 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,009 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, down from the preceding week's count of 1,258.

The total number of cases confirmed in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 1,726,848 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

The country's cumulative toll of COVID-19 deaths grew by 20 in the past week to 18,358. The weekly fatalities were up from 17 in the preceding week.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative COVID-19 cases, at 382,089, followed by Osaka, at 203,027, Kanagawa, at 169,189, and Saitama, at 115,782.

