G-7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting to Be Held on Dec. 10-12

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--An in-person meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major industrial countries will be held in Liverpool, northern England, on Dec. 10-12, the British government said Monday.

Britain holds this year's presidency of the G-7 framework.

Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will be invited to the meeting, "a sign of the U.K.'s growing Indo-Pacific tilt," the British government said. In the region, China has been expanding its influence both politically and militarily.

Participants are expected to discuss mainly the global economic recovery from the novel coronavirus crisis and human rights issues.

The meeting will be held "to discuss how we build closer economic, technology and security ties globally," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

