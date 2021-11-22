Ohtani Declines Offer of People's Honor Award in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels has declined to be honored by the Japanese government, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno revealed on Monday.

The government offered the People's Honor Award to the Japanese two-way sensation, who won the American League MVP award the last week after taking the U.S. baseball world by storm this season, but Ohtani declined, saying that it is "too early," according to the top government spokesman.

Matsuno said at a news conference that Ohtani deserves the award for his outstanding performance this year.

"We see (Ohtani's response) as an expression of his strong determination to work toward achieving higher goals," Matsuno said.

"We hope that he will achieve greater success in the coming seasons," he added.

