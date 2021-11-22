Australia to Welcome Back Travelers from Japan, S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Australian government said Monday that it will reopen borders to travelers from Japan and South Korea who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, starting on Dec. 1.

The government said that fully vaccinated Japanese and South Korean citizens will be able to travel from their home country quarantine-free without needing to seek a travel exemption.

They need to hold a valid Australian visa and present a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test taken within three days of departure, the government said.

The government also said Australia will welcome back fully vaccinated eligible visa holders including skilled workers and international students.

In a statement, the government said it "continues to get Australia back to normal and reopen to the world safely."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]