Japan Ordered to Pay Damages for Harassment at U.S. Base

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court ordered the Japanese government Monday to pay 550,000 yen in damages to a Japanese woman over so-called power harassment at a U.S. base in Japan.

According to the lawyer representing the woman, this is believed to be the first court decision that has recognized the power harassment of a Japanese national working at a U.S. military base in Japan and the responsibility of the Japanese government.

Presiding Judge Masahiro Miwa partially upheld the claims by the woman, who sought 39 million yen in damages for the workplace harassment by her former boss, a U.S. national, at the U.S. military's Atsugi base in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo.

According to the ruling, she was scolded by her then supervisor between October and December 2013, when she was engaged in clerical work supporting U.S. military personnel at the base's logistics support division at the base.

The boss told her that she was a liar, threatened to fire her and blasted her acts, the ruling said.

