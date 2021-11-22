Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit 2021 Low of 50

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--The number of COVID-19 infections newly confirmed in Japan on Monday came to 50, the lowest daily figure for 2021 and the first figure of 50 or below since June 22, 2020.

Across the country, two people were newly reported to have died after developing COVID-19, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients increased by one from the previous day to 63.

In Tokyo, the daily infection total fell to six, the fewest this year, from seven a week earlier, according to the capital's metropolitan government. One new fatality from COVID-19 was reported there on Monday.

The seven-day moving average of daily infections in Tokyo stood at 17.1, down 25.7 pct from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's standards fell by one to eight.

